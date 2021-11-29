$191.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce sales of $191.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $601.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $890.90 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 559,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.