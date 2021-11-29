$216.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post $216.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.90 million. Macerich posted sales of $194.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $831.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $837.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $844.00 million, with estimates ranging from $807.70 million to $880.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 90,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

