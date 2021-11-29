$236.36 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $236.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $239.34 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:EVH traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,515. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,263. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $5,820,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $4,470,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.