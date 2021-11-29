27,415 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

