$3.79 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post $3.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,183. The firm has a market cap of $360.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,869 shares of company stock worth $268,019. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

