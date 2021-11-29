$32.38 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $118.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.46 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.61 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

DHX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

