$32.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $32.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.46 billion and the lowest is $32.22 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $36.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $136.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 126,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

