3,280 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NTR opened at $67.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

