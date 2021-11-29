40,000 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.84. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

