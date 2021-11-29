$410.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $410.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.10 million to $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $414.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

Shares of OLLI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. 559,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,142. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

