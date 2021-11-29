$462.22 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $462.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the lowest is $448.68 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.34. 12,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $211.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.