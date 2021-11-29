$5.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.14. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $4.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $92.31 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,764 shares of company stock worth $675,107. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.