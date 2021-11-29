5,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26.

