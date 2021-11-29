5,049 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of XOG opened at $68.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

