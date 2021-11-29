$51.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post sales of $51.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 19.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTCF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 1,434,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,726. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

