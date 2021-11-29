52,586 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $66,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $74,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

PSQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 186,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.