$55.29 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $55.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $308.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,075,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 643,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

