556,305 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 556,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,407,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.27. The company had a trading volume of 311,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

