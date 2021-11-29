5,675 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

