$6.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $23.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NYSE MTH opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

