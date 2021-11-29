$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $60.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $62.97 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $233.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 219.73 and a beta of 0.64.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
