$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $60.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $62.97 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $233.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 219.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.