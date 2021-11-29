64,386 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.95 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

