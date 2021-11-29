$646.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post sales of $646.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $653.50 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

GTN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,944. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

