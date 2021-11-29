7,091 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 6,083.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $29.85 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.