$71.91 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce sales of $71.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $240.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

