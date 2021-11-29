9,373 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Eaton accounts for 1.6% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 27.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 22.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.61. 22,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,949. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

