A.G. BARR’s (BAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.56) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

BAG opened at GBX 492.74 ($6.44) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 510.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 529.83. The stock has a market cap of £552.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.71).

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,716 shares of company stock worth $3,040,396.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

