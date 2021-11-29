Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

