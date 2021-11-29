Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) vs. AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Critical Analysis

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ability alerts:

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ability and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Ability.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ability and AmpliTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $1.73 million 0.23 -$6.71 million N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.56 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Ability on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ability Company Profile

Ability, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication. Ability was founded on September 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.