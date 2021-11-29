ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

