Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.