AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AT. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$4.71 on Monday. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.16. The firm has a market cap of C$285.60 million and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

