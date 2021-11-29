Acumen Capital Boosts RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.25

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$70.17 million and a PE ratio of -28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

