Acumen Capital Cuts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$78.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Calian Group stock opened at C$55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$631.90 million and a PE ratio of 52.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.58. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$53.27 and a 52 week high of C$67.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,240.02.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

