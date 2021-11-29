Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

AMIGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

