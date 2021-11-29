AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 11,832 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 270,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,952,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $104.77 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $108.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

