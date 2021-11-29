AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

