AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13.

