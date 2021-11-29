AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $142.07 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average is $136.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.