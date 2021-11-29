AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

