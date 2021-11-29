AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $8.93 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

