AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 10,814 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.26% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

