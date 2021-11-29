AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,660,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

