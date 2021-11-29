AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DWUS opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,268,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169,147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period.

