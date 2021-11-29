AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

