AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

