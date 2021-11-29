AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in AF Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,062,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 531,282 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AF Acquisition by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 991,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AF Acquisition by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 695,260 shares in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. AF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

