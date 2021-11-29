Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

AICAF opened at $0.68 on Monday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

