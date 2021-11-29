Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.60 by Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €3.60 ($4.09) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.11) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.25) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.41 ($3.87).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF traded down €0.40 ($0.46) during trading on Monday, reaching €3.77 ($4.28). 16,825,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.19. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.