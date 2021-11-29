Akropolis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.28 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $110.90 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00234232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

